TheWolverine

The latest edition of 'Inside the Fort' brings you significant updates on Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers' NBA decision, as well as the latest on what we're hearing in regards to NCAA waivers for new U-M guards Chaundee Brown and Nojel Eastern.

Starting with basketball, and the latest on Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern …

Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter was salty after Eastern announced his transfer to Michigan via social media. U-M has yet to make it official and neither Eastern nor his mother are talking, but head coach Juwan Howard has spoken about him on the Big Ten Network, indicating that Eastern would indeed be a take.

We have confirmed with sources in Chicago that folks close to the Eastern camp convinced Howard that Eastern would be a valuable one-year guy for the program … the only question now is whether or not Eastern A) gets a waiver and B) if he doesn’t, would he sit out a year to play one at U-M?

The NCAA’s Division I Council opted a few weeks ago not to make any changes to its current transfer rules for the 2020-21 academic year, instead voting to develop legislation that would not be effective until the following year. That means Eastern (and Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown) would have to apply for waivers and hope for the best.

Brown has a case since Wake head coach Danny Manning was fired. Eastern, however, has by all accounts had a positive experience with a stable program and some view his request as a “Hail Mary.”

Folks in his camp have been pushing him to the NBA for a while — this is the second time he announced in three years — and a few believe (strongly) he will remain in the Draft if he doesn’t get a waiver, so it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll play at U-M.