Here is the latest on the Michigan Wolverines' football injury situation heading into tomorrow's game at Wisconsin, with updates on fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan , junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones , freshman running back Zach Charbonnet and more.

Starting with football, and Saturday’s injury report …

It’s been a busy week tracking down injuries, etc., and it started with a “report” that freshman running back Zach Charbonnet would miss Saturday’s game and several others after having his knee scoped. While they have been more tight-lipped than ever on injuries this year — there’s been as much misinformation as information, by design — we were informed by very good sources that the “report,” as such, was not entirely true.

We’d consider Charbonnet probable for Saturday’s game, but there’s really nothing to gain by telling Wisconsin who’s playing and who isn’t (even though fans obviously want to know).

Charbonnet’s presence is huge not just as a runner, but as the team’s best (by far) pass protector. Some feel this is the game to turn the receivers loose against overmatched Badgers’ DBs, but to do that they can’t have any whiffs like redshirt freshman Christian Turner’s in pass protection last week.

On the offensive line, we expect left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. to play. He’s been pointing to this one as a return date since the day he got hurt (one source told us prior to the Middle Tennessee State game, “he’ll be back when it matters”). Wisconsin was also the projected return date for junior corner Ambry Thomas, but he obviously returned earlier.

