Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines' football program have seen 31 players taken in the NFL draft over the last five years, and as a result are in the midst of one of the best five-year stretches in school history in that regard.

We took a look back at every five-year stretch since the NFL draft began in 1936, and came to the conclusion that the Maize and Blue's current one is tied for the eighth best in program history.