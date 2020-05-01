Is Michigan On Its Most Productive 5-Year NFL Draft Span In School History?
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines' football program have seen 31 players taken in the NFL draft over the last five years, and as a result are in the midst of one of the best five-year stretches in school history in that regard.
We took a look back at every five-year stretch since the NFL draft began in 1936, and came to the conclusion that the Maize and Blue's current one is tied for the eighth best in program history.
This is, in large part, due to the fact that the 2017 draft class that saw 11 players taken was the best in school history, while the 2020 haul that produced 10 was tied for second best.
The last time Michigan saw at least 31 athletes chosen over a five-year span was from 1979-83, with the 1970s representing a heyday for Wolverine prospects in the NFL draft.
In fact, the seven best five-year stretches all occurred in the 1970s, with the two spans from 1972-76 and 1971-75 topping the list after each of them saw a whopping 42 U-M prospects selected in the draft.
