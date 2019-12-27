Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a groin injury, the school announced this afternoon. Livers exited last Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian and never returned, but head coach Juwan Howard did not have an update on the forward's status after the game.

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers was named Mr. Basketball as a senior in high school at Kalamazoo Central. (AP Images)

He is the club's leading scorer this season with 13.6 points per game, and is tied with senior guard Zavier Simpson for the team lead in minutes played (31.8). Livers is also averaging 3.3 rebounds per outing, and is tied with freshman guard Cole Bajema as the squad's best three-point shooter, at 50 percent. "We're going to miss him," Howard said this afternoon. "We don't know long [he's out], but with his presence out there on the floor and his skill set ... yes, he's been shooting the ball very well from the outside.