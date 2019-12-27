Isaiah Livers Out Indefinitely With A Groin Injury
Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a groin injury, the school announced this afternoon.
Livers exited last Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian and never returned, but head coach Juwan Howard did not have an update on the forward's status after the game.
He is the club's leading scorer this season with 13.6 points per game, and is tied with senior guard Zavier Simpson for the team lead in minutes played (31.8).
Livers is also averaging 3.3 rebounds per outing, and is tied with freshman guard Cole Bajema as the squad's best three-point shooter, at 50 percent.
"We're going to miss him," Howard said this afternoon. "We don't know long [he's out], but with his presence out there on the floor and his skill set ... yes, he's been shooting the ball very well from the outside.
"He's played in a lot of big games and has been a starter for us and was having a really good season.
"We have the mentality of 'next man up.' We'll need guys like [sophomore forward] Brandon [Johns] and [sophomore center] Colin [Castleton] to step into that role and do it by committee, and we trust the guys playing behind Isaiah and the work they'll be getting in practice and the game reps they'll receive, that they'll be able to give us the production we need from that four spot.
"Right now I do not have a starting lineup; I haven't gone that far yet with it. I know we'll truly be looking at a lot of different bodies to fill that role."
The Wolverines will face UMass Lowell Sunday at 2 p.m. in Ann Arbor for its final non-conference tilt, and then will have a week off before returning to the court against Michigan State the following Sunday at 1:30 or 4:30 p.m. on CBS.
Check back later with TheWolverine.com for more on Howard's comments to the media.
