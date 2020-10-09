ITB EXTRA: Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny Nearing A Decision?
We have the latest on priority Michigan target and Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny's recruitment, after speaking with him following his Oak Park (Mich.) High squad's game Friday night.
Click here to read this update.
RELATED: Michigan Commit Tommy Doman On Enrolling Early, Recruiting Donovan Edwards
RELATED: Coffee House: A Breakdown Of Michigan Targets In Texas
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook