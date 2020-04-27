Bredeson will go from playing for Jim Harbaugh at U-M to brother John Harbaugh with the Ravens.

Offensive guard Ben Bredeson was one of 10 Michigan football players to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was tied with Ohio State for the second-most players selected from a school in this year's draft. The Baltimore Ravens nabbed Bredeson in the fourth round, with the No. 143 overall pick.

Bredeson became the third former U-M player to be selected by the Ravens since Jim Harbaugh has been the head coach in Ann Arbor. Defensive linemen Willie Henry and Chris Wormley were taken by the club in the 2016 and 2017 drafts, respectively.

The Ravens were able to gather some inside information on Bredeson, a two-time captain at U-M, with the Harbaugh family ties to the program.

After he took Bredeson, John Harbaugh got affirmation via text message that it was a good choice.

"I could read the text my dad gave me, too," John Harbaugh said. "I remember it started out with, 'You're going to love this guy.'

"Jim said the same thing: [He's a] leader by example, no nonsense, all football all the time, really motivated, very competitive guy. He's got a photographic memory, too, so he's a really smart guy.

"They said he's everything you want in a football player and a person. I think that went a long way, and I think those are the kinds of guys [Ravens GM] Eric DeCosta likes to draft — smart, tough guys that are going to come to the building and be all in, all the time. That's our kinda guy."

Bredeson will come in and compete for a starting job right away. With the retirement of All-Pro lineman Marshal Yanda this offseason, the right guard spot is up for grabs. Baltimore drafted two interior offensive linemen, Bredeson and Mississippi State's Tyre Phillips, who was the club's third round choice. Both will be thrown into the fire early on.

"Competition makes us better, breeds excellence," Harbaugh said. "Iron sharpens iron — that’s something we’ve believed here for many years. It’s true.

"They’re going to be coached by the best, so we expect them to get up to speed really quickly. I really expect those guys — even with our present situation — we’re going to go to work next week with some individual meetings, some of those virtual meetings, and are going to start teaching them the playbook right away. And, we will expect those guys to contribute for us right out of the gate."

The Ravens also believe Bredeson — who exclusively played guard at U-M — has the versatility to play center, if needed.

"That was discussed, the potential for him to also play center," Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "When we talk about offensive linemen we try to evaluate them on versatility. We certainly look for that in all of the offensive linemen that we pick, that the guys are versatile have the potential to be a two-position flexibility type of guy."