With the Michigan Wolverines’ 2021 football recruiting class nearly wrapped up (it has 21 commits and currently sits at No. 6 in the country), attention will soon be turning to the 2022 haul and who the program’s top targets are in that cycle. One local prospect who — perhaps a bit surprisingly — appears to be an early priority for the Michigan coaching staff is Birmingham (Mich.) Groves three-star athlete Jaden Mangham, whose game TheWolverine attended this past Friday.

Michigan Wolverines football target Jaden Mangham stands 6-3, 185. (Rivals.com)

His Falcons squad picked up a 38-20 win at Oak Park last weekend, with the 6-3, 185-pounder playing wideout for the entirety of the evening. He only hauled in two receptions for 28 yards, though his first catch occurred in the second quarter when he used his 6-3 height to go up over his defender and reel the ball in, taking his Birmingham Groves squad down to Oak Park’s one-yard line. Mangham lists himself as a wide receiver/cornerback/athlete on his Twitter account, and revealed after the game the only reason he didn’t play any cornerback in the win was because he was a bit banged up.