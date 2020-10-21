Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and his Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson club are conference champions. The Titans came away with a thrilling, 42-35 victory last Friday night over Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South.

El-Hadi played on both sides of the ball, starring at right tackle and defensive end and making a big impact.

"Very excited, very excited," an out-of-breath El-Hadi said postgame. "I’m kind of tired, you know? Close game.

"It was a tough fight. They’re a good team. But we should have been up more. Those little mistakes, but we’re fixing them. We were up 21 at one point, but we let them come back. But then we got the win. It was ugly, but we got it."

