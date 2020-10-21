Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi Is All About One Thing — 'Winning'
Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and his Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson club are conference champions. The Titans came away with a thrilling, 42-35 victory last Friday night over Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South.
El-Hadi played on both sides of the ball, starring at right tackle and defensive end and making a big impact.
"Very excited, very excited," an out-of-breath El-Hadi said postgame. "I’m kind of tired, you know? Close game.
"It was a tough fight. They’re a good team. But we should have been up more. Those little mistakes, but we’re fixing them. We were up 21 at one point, but we let them come back. But then we got the win. It was ugly, but we got it."
El-Hadi was tired because he gave it everything he had, he said, something he prides himself on while playing for his high school team and will continue to do at the next level for the Wolverines. A future offensive lineman, through-and-through, in college, El-Hadi has no problem playing both ways.
"Last year was my first year playing defense. At first, I wasn’t used to it, but at the end of the season I was actually getting good at it. This year, we only have 30 players. We’re the No. 1 seed in our division and we only have 30 players — not the easiest.
"But you gotta do what you gotta do to win. If [U-M head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh told me to play every position, I would do it for him. Whatever he wants."
