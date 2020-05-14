Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has been making headlines after his proposal in an open letter to the football community. Among other things, he's pushing for players to be able to turn pro after any year of college, with the option of returning to school if they go undrafted or unselected within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft. Joining The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on his podcast, The TK Show, Harbaugh said he's willing to make his life — and the lives of other college coaches — harder, in order to allow student-athletes to have options they don't currently have. "There would be a higher level of difficulty for college coaches to manage the roster," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "Yes, I see that. There would be more difficulty for NFL teams to have to scout more players. "But, [I'm] willing to have that difficulty on us and the NFL. It gives the player, it gives the young man, it gives their family, really, the advantage in making their own career decision." RELATED: Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Football 'On The Cusp, Striving To Be The Best' RELATED: Harbaugh Talks Options That Are Being Discussed For A 2020 Season To Occur

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is fighting for players' rights. (AP Images)

Another hot topic in college athletics right now is the issue of name, image and likeness (NIL), after the NCAA announced plans to move forward with allowing student-athletes to profit off of their own name via third-party endorsements. Last week, Harbaugh said he's "all for" the NIL proposal, saying it's along the same lines, the same trajectory, as his own proposal — giving more opportunities for student-athletes to prosper.