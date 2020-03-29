"First and foremost with everything out there, you just gotta stay healthy. I get that, but at the same time I was disappointed but I understand what’s going on right now."

"I was very disappointed at first," Teske told Matt Shepard on the Huge Show. "We were warming up, it was weird anyways, warming up in Indianapolis with no fans. And then, when they took us off the court, we kind of had a feeling that they might cancel the game. We didn’t know they’d cancel the tournament, alone March Madness and everything like that.

Michigan senior center Jon Teske saw his season taken from him due to the Coronavirus. The Wolverines were warming up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, before they were pulled off the court, informed the Big Ten Tournament was cancelled. Hours later, the NCAA announced the entire season was over.

Teske, along with fellow senior Zavier Simpson notched 108 wins over their four years as Wolverines, making them the winningest players in program history. The duo made the Sweet 16 in all three years there was an NCAA Tournament, including one national title game appearance. They also won two Big Ten Tournament championships.

"It means a lot," Teske said of the all-time wins record. "Coming in as freshmen, I didn’t really know what that record even was, or let alone even if we’d come close to that. For ‘X’ and I to be able to share that record means a lot. It give a lot of credit my freshman year to guys like D-Walt [Derrick Walton] Moe [Wagner] Zak [Irvin], Mark Donnal, D.J. [Wilson], guys like that, that helped me win those games when I was a freshman. And then continuing on as a senior, being that leader and leading the younger guys. That’s what we do here at the University of Michigan — we win. That culture is going to continue under Coach Howard. To share that with ‘X’ is a blessing.”

Teske made incredible strides each and every year in the Maize and Blue, increasing his role each year.

"I think it started with my confidence," Teske said of his development. "And I think after that, sophomore year and last year too, just gaining confidence little by little each day, I think really helped me."

The biggest change in his role was coming into this past season with a new head coach, who asked him to play more inside in the new offense.

"With Coach [John] Beilein, I was more up top at the free throw line, three-point area. And now when Coach [Juwan] Howard came in, from the start, from day one he wanted to play through me down low. I had to get back to being more comfortable with my back to these basket. I did that a lot in high school, and I’m a capable shooter. So, find that right spot to pick and pop or set a screen and dive. But, the first possession would always go through me. If I didn’t have anything, I’d kick it out for a three or something like that. So, it was different at first, but I got more comfortable with that, so I would say it was very different.”

Teske has taken some time away from basketball the last couple weeks, and is in the process of finding an agent to help him pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.

"My goal is to make the NBA," Teske said. "Right now, I’m going through the process of finding an agent, working through that, working out. That’s kind of the last thing … First and foremost, we all just gotta stay healthy and just kind of go from there. I’m not really sure what will happen if the season starts back up or when it will start back up. I just gotta stay ready and take it one day at a time."

Teske is able to seek the advice of his numerous former teammates in the NBA as he prepares to take the next step in his playing career.

"There’s a lot of guys that I’m able to talk to — Iggy [Brazdeikis], JP [Jordan Poole], Moe [Wagner]. They’re more than willing to talk if I have any questions. Even Coach Howard, as well, just leading me and guiding me in the right direction if anything’s coming up or I need advice. They’re more than willing to talk to me. I’m just thankful that we have a brotherhood like that that we’re able to talk and they’re able to help me through some times like this."