Uche mentioned in his goodbye note, however, that he would be ‘foregoing his final season of eligibility,’ which raised a few eyebrows.

When Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Josh Uche announced he was going pro on Dec. 4, it did not come as a surprise seeing as how he was a senior anyway and would be graduating from U-M following this season.

The senior only played in four September games as a freshman in 2016, meaning a medical redshirt for that year (assuming he was injured) would have been a possibility.

“Yeah,” he revealed this morning when asked if he could have returned next season. “I played in four games my freshman year and I had a meniscus thing going, so I could have potentially gotten a medical redshirt.

“They were petitioning for it and I think I would have gotten it. I think I got it, but I didn’t even follow up.”

The pass rushing abilities Uche specializes in are viewed as a vital commodity nowadays in the NFL, meaning the Miami native is sure to be selected once April’s draft rolls around.

Uche made a minimal impact his first two years on campus, but then exploded in 2018 and subsequently led the team in sacks each of the last two years.

“I put together two productive seasons here at Michigan,” he explained, discussing his decision to go pro. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine and I just feel like it’s time.

“I’ve done the best with what I’ve been given, in terms of reps. I’ve shown I can stop the run, play in coverage and pass rush.

“I’m going to keep doing that and keep making the most of my reps, and doing whatever I have to do. The sam position is basically an extension of the viper position, except I’m an outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid.

“My job description entails covering tight ends, pass rushing and playing the traditional linebacker. You have to do everything in this spot, and you can’t be good at just one thing.