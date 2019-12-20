News More News
Videos: U-M Veterans Discuss Alabama Matchup, Sitting Out Bowl Games

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Four Michigan Wolverines football players — redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, senior viper Khaleke Hudson, fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan and senior linebacker Josh Uche — all met with the media this morning to talk about the club's Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl showdown with Alabama.

The quartet discussed their excitement for the game, while also fielding several questions about the controversial issue of sitting out bowl games.

Michigan Wolverines football senior viper Khaleke Hudson's 96 tackles are the fourth most in the Big Ten.
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan

Senior linebacker Josh Uche

{{ article.author_name }}