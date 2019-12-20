TheWolverine

Videos: U-M Veterans Discuss Alabama Matchup, Sitting Out Bowl Games
Four Michigan Wolverines football players — redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, senior viper Khaleke Hudson, fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan and senior linebacker Josh Uche — all met with the media this morning to talk about the club's Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl showdown with Alabama.
The quartet discussed their excitement for the game, while also fielding several questions about the controversial issue of sitting out bowl games.
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan
Senior linebacker Josh Uche
---
