The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“The feeling is it’s a culmination of going back to the first day when you evaluated a player, the first day you talked to them or they visited campus, or you visited them. There are so many milestones along the way. A friendship is formed. Trust is formed, and then today there’s a signing and they’re Michigan Wolverines. You feel like you’re family, and like your team has gotten stronger."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Jon Jansen's 'In the Trenches' podcast, discussing Signing Day.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Nico Collins, Hunter Dickinson and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Breaks Down 2020 Signees, Talks 'Stars' and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Podcast: Recapping Early Signing day

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Stats and Numbers you Need to Know Surrounding Michigan's 2020 Signing Class

• Bill Connelly, ESPN: College Football Bowl Questions: Alabama vs. Michigan, Chris Petersen, the Bowl Bump and More

---

