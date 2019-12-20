The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 20
Tweets of the day
#TBT to last time these two squared off in the postseason... https://t.co/vjwbgvvhEp https://t.co/4ZQu7vul2J— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 19, 2019
This is a group that really wants it. @CoachJim4UM talks about our newest class and what they can do with the opportunities that are in front of them.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2019
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/T5YQVMwXwN#GoBlue | #NewBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/9xk6XyjNLY
From LI to "The Big House". @PlainedgeFootb1 QB @Dan2Villari commits to Michigan, sending another LI stud into the @bigten. @N12jamiestuart chatted with Dan today. @WolverinesWire @SportsRushN12 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/cXnRtbXOO8— Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) December 19, 2019
Great evening out with the Best OLINE in the Big on a day off during finals week. #KnightsSteakhouse 🥩💪 pic.twitter.com/IdH85Jg3pu— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 19, 2019
A Great Class of Athletes that are even better people and students. Welcome to Ann Arbor. #Michiganmen pic.twitter.com/W5dVYeFlNg— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 19, 2019
The 2020 Signing Squad. 〽️📝— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2019
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/QOmfBenWXD#GoBlue | #NewBlue | #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/28pHYMPw7P
.@CoachJim4UM stopped by The Studio of Champions to talk about this year's class of recruits. Here is what he had to say about the 4 in the secondary, @jordanmorantt @AndreSeldonjr @makaripaige and @rjmoten_ Hear more on this week's In the Trenches. https://t.co/ptW9HLUnQT pic.twitter.com/37cNq9negy— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) December 19, 2019
Looking back at @JuwanHoward's first win as the No. 8 best story from @SKORNACKI in 2019.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 19, 2019
Read More: https://t.co/qy2R9SL9OQ#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/h8qECsy6Ar
#TBT— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 19, 2019
Throwing it back to 2017, when Jim Harbaugh decided to take a dip in street clothes. 🏊👕 pic.twitter.com/8A50vJpnvZ
The latest developments on #Michigan WRs Nico Collins & Donovan Peoples-Jones, & their NFL futures: https://t.co/cWkhIv9f4H— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 19, 2019
Not a member? Sign up to https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS to receive a HUGE discount on your subscription & $75 worth of free Nike gear. https://t.co/sScaURQTJH pic.twitter.com/PoKTmGHnJL
Reminds me of couple old Offensive line teammates. LOL https://t.co/GfWFUwR1l5— Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) December 19, 2019
ONLY 24 HOURS LEFT! Made from original Michigan Stadium seats and Crisler floor, ready to ship w/COA:— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 19, 2019
- limited Victors Edition Michigan Stadium pen
- Michigan Stadium cuff links or pendant
- Stadium or Crisler bottle opener (less than 10 of each remain)https://t.co/CZrqway5tz pic.twitter.com/aQKLh04FRE
The picture I was going to post, and Vivi’s version... pic.twitter.com/TJ5XpKDrYi— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 20, 2019
Hard to guard @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/qxmtu1Rgtk— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 19, 2019
Need some last-minute gift ideas for the Michigan alumni and fans in your life? We're here to help. https://t.co/h7xvPOOpQk— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 19, 2019
Congratulations on your acceptance #Victors2024! Be sure to tag us in your photos and reaction videos. Join our official @UMichStudents communities on FB https://t.co/3jVjUIOkTK, Twitter, and Instagram! pic.twitter.com/7KCV9QIuv1— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 19, 2019
Four-star 2021 Michigan target Dametrious Crownover (@Dametrious1) makes the stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/t4LqSAjYhp— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 19, 2019
Four-star 2021 ATH Dametrious Crownover (@Dametrious1) comes rushing in to force an errant pass on the trick play. 6-7, 235 with a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cOU101VRP8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 19, 2019
At Jerry World checking out 2021 Michigan target Dametrious Crownover #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8sPaugt7Iw— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 19, 2019
Happy to say I’ve received an offer from Michigan, thank you @4Warinner!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/by0a957nuU— Bastian Swinney (@BastianSwinney) December 19, 2019
#Team98 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XGgjDU9BgF— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 19, 2019
Two-time All-American and @umichfldhockey team captain Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort garners her second Academic All-Big Ten honor. #B1GFH pic.twitter.com/0gtNSp5SGl— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) December 19, 2019
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Nico Collins, Hunter Dickinson and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Breaks Down 2020 Signees, Talks 'Stars' and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Podcast: Recapping Early Signing day
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Stats and Numbers you Need to Know Surrounding Michigan's 2020 Signing Class
• Bill Connelly, ESPN: College Football Bowl Questions: Alabama vs. Michigan, Chris Petersen, the Bowl Bump and More
