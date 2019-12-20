“The feeling is it’s a culmination of going back to the first day when you evaluated a player, the first day you talked to them or they visited campus, or you visited them. There are so many milestones along the way. A friendship is formed. Trust is formed, and then today there’s a signing and they’re Michigan Wolverines. You feel like you’re family, and like your team has gotten stronger."

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Jon Jansen's 'In the Trenches' podcast, discussing Signing Day.