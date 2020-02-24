According to Pro Football Talk, former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche will not take part in any drills at this week's NFL combine, thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered at the Senior Bowl in January. The site also states that Uche will, however, take part in the interviews and medical checkup portions of the combine.

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the past two years. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan is slated to host its Pro Day for NFL scouts on March 13, and it remains to be seen whether or not Uche will be healthy enough by then to participate. He is one of 11 former Wolverine players who will be at this week's NFL combine in Indianapolis, alongside left guard Ben Bredeson, cornerback Lavert Hill, viper Khaleke Hudson, tight end Sean McKeon, safety Josh Metellus, right guard Mike Onwenu, quarterback Shea Patterson, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, center Cesar Ruiz and left tackle Jon Runyan.