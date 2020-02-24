Josh Uche Will Not Take Part In Drills At The NFL Combine Due To Injury
According to Pro Football Talk, former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche will not take part in any drills at this week's NFL combine, thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered at the Senior Bowl in January.
The site also states that Uche will, however, take part in the interviews and medical checkup portions of the combine.
RELATED: Michigan's top Returning Statistical Leaders
Michigan is slated to host its Pro Day for NFL scouts on March 13, and it remains to be seen whether or not Uche will be healthy enough by then to participate.
He is one of 11 former Wolverine players who will be at this week's NFL combine in Indianapolis, alongside left guard Ben Bredeson, cornerback Lavert Hill, viper Khaleke Hudson, tight end Sean McKeon, safety Josh Metellus, right guard Mike Onwenu, quarterback Shea Patterson, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, center Cesar Ruiz and left tackle Jon Runyan.
Uche led the Wolverines' defense in sacks this past season with 8.5, while checking in second on the roster in tackles for loss (11.5).
His seven quarterback takedowns in 2018 also led the team.
A strong showing during January's Senior Bowl has seen Uche's draft stock skyrocket as of late, with the latest projections tabbing him as a likely second-rounder.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook