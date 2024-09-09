On the run game being more effective

"The backs, we're always chasing to be the most physical group on the team as possible. We view ourselves as kind of the lighthouse of this team, a group of guys that other guys can gravitate to and look towards. We continue to try to do that and, as the year goes on, regardless of how it goes, we'll continue to try and do that. Try to assert our dominance and be the lighthouse that other guys can follow through the run game."

On his emotions after a loss and keeping things afloat

"It's been a while for a lot of guys losing a game at home in the regular season. It's definitely, I don't want to say weird, but a feeling that not everyone is accustomed to. At the end of the day, the goals we strive and what we're straining for remains the same. For us, we gotta understand that this is what comes with not staying up to our standard and achieving our goals. Taking that, following that and knowing we got to come back each and every week and be better and strive for that so we don't have to feel this way again."