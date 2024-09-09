Kalel Mullings
On the run game being more effective
"The backs, we're always chasing to be the most physical group on the team as possible. We view ourselves as kind of the lighthouse of this team, a group of guys that other guys can gravitate to and look towards. We continue to try to do that and, as the year goes on, regardless of how it goes, we'll continue to try and do that. Try to assert our dominance and be the lighthouse that other guys can follow through the run game."
On his emotions after a loss and keeping things afloat
"It's been a while for a lot of guys losing a game at home in the regular season. It's definitely, I don't want to say weird, but a feeling that not everyone is accustomed to. At the end of the day, the goals we strive and what we're straining for remains the same. For us, we gotta understand that this is what comes with not staying up to our standard and achieving our goals. Taking that, following that and knowing we got to come back each and every week and be better and strive for that so we don't have to feel this way again."
TJ Guy
On how to learn from the Texas loss
"Saturday was a sad day for Michigan but we have 10 more opportunities left in the season. We can't dwell about it and let it bleed into the coming weeks because that's not going to help us at all. We gotta learn from it, get better and fight and keep playing."
On being on the field for 20 minutes in the first half and Texas throwing to the flats
"That's what teams are going to do to great defenses, they're not going to just drop back and find open receivers, they're going to try and scheme us. They're going to try to beat us, our edges, our D-line, our linebackers with quick throws to the flats. So it's kind of annoying but we're going to see it all season so we gotta get better at things like that for sure... Definitely, they don't want us to rush the passer, they don't want to sit back in the pocket. They know our D-line is good, they're trying to find ways to beat us without one-on-one matchups, I would say."
