The Michigan Wolverines defense under defensive coordinator Don Brown has been the model for success and consistency. Under Brown, the Wolverines have had one of the top defenses in the nation. However, that will be tested this upcoming season after the defenses loses many key players from the 2018 unit. Senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson thinks Michigan’s defense will be just fine. “We did lose a bit of star power, guys like Devin Bush and Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, but the guys we have coming up to fill their spots are great guys,” Hudson said. “They have the system down pat. They are great guys and we could put our trust in them to do their jobs well. Guys like Josh Ross and Brad Hawkins and J’Marick Woods are going to step up into spots.”

Senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson will lead the Michigan Wolverines defense this season. (Brandon Brown)

Even though Michigan had one of the best defenses in college football last season, that isn’t enough for Hudson. Instead, he wants to be the best defense in the sport. “I believe we were the number two defense [last season]. That’s not good enough for us,” Hudson said. “The work we put in every day, we want to be the number one defense. The work we put in on the field, in the meeting room and in the weight room, we want nothing less than number one.” Hudson said the defense could improve in every aspect of the game, from pass rushing, third down defense, to reading keys. He knows the unit can’t be perfect at everything, but said there’s always room for improvement.

Even though Hudson thinks the defense still has room for growth, the national media has crowned the Wolverines as the favorites to win the Big Ten this season. The team isn’t listening to all that noise heading into the season. “Honestly with all the preseason predictions, we don’t really pay attention to it that much because we know what our goal is and we know what we have to do,” Hudson said. “If it comes to a time where we are trying to make the media happy, then we aren’t focusing on our goal, we’re focusing on the wrong things. We’re just focusing on winning each day.”