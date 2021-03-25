Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is in the middle of his first spring in his new position after being promoted by head coach Jim Harbaugh from tight ends coach this offseason. Michigan linemen have already expressed how pleased they are with Moore's coaching style and ability, and they're embracing the new man in charge of the line. "It’s been great, man. The guys have responded well," Moore told Jon Jansen on the 'In The Trenches' Podcast. "The juice levels are high; it’s been really good." A former offensive lineman at Oklahoma, Moore knows what it's like to be in the shoes of the players, something that should give him advantage in his new role. He's excited to be the guy they look to for guidance. "It’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s an honor, it’s really a pleasure, first of all, for Coach to believe in me to do the job," Moore said. "And it’s something that I’m not going to take for granted. RELATED: 'Madman' Ben Mason Will 'Do Anything' For His Future NFL Organization RELATED: Nico Collins Defends Harbaugh, Considered Returning Last Year After Opting Out

Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore played o-line for Oklahoma. (Brandon Brown)

"Every single day, I come in here with the attitude that, we gotta win, and we gotta win now, we gotta win that day. If you win that day, those days build up, and all of the sudden you’re winning a lot in the fall. That’s the attitude we’re taking here in the building, that’s the attitude I’m taking myself. "I’m super excited and take tremendous pride in the fact that those guys are looking me in the eyes for the answers, want the answers and need someone to boost them up, and I’m excited for that challenge to do that. It’s been fun so far, and I just can’t wait to continue to do it on game day." As co-offensive coordinator, Moore said that he's going to be more involved with the run game and, although it is a transition, he was heavily involved already when working with the tight ends. He also acknowledged that he has more players in his position room, which could be a challenge, but he hasn't had to meet anybody for the first time since he's been with the program since the 2018 season. "The good thing is I’ve had pretty good relationships with most of those guys anyway — they know I’ve played the position," Moore said. I found myself talking to those guys, they’d ask me questions about different things already."

Now, Moore is tasked with finding the best five linemen to put on the field, along with developing depth behind them. They're off to a good start in that regard, already nine spring practices in. "Every practice is graded. We grade every single practice," Moore revealed. "We have a score system that not only holds up in our room, but throughout the whole team, which I think is really good. Coach developed the scoring system, and it’s really helped us. "You see things, and you notice. We ranked the offensive line the other day, and it was crazy because the ranking actually reflected the point totals of practice. The film is going to tell it all, and it’s going to be, as we manipulate different things and put guys in different spots, who can handle what. "Just keep attacking every day to make sure we’re at full strength and those best five guys are out there in the fall. I think the scoring system and the grades that we’re putting out are really not only holding us accountable but holding the players accountable to themselves each and every day. And the guys are loving it. The guys are competing. They want to have a high grade; they don’t want to be shown as a low grade, so they’re doing everything they can to make sure they put themselves in position to grade out high every day." While Moore has been described as a 'more relatable' coach, he's still going to hold his players to an extremely high standard, which is the expectation Michigan, where high-level offensive line play has been the norm for decades. "The number one thing is the accountability part to themselves, and then my accountability to them to coach them hard but not downgrade them for a mistake," Moore said. "I told them, mistakes are going to happen, and obviously that’s going to hurt your grade, but it shouldn’t hurt you as a person or as a player. We want you to do that so that it doesn’t happen when it comes to game time. "And as long as you’re doing it full speed, we can correct them. We can’t correct the effort. So just keep instilling the positivity in that."

Sherrone Moore Breaks Down Some Of His Linemen