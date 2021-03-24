COVID-19 concerns caused a number of players to move on rather than play the shortened 2020 season, including Michigan senior wide receiver Nico Collins. While that didn’t sit well with some, many in the fan base overlook the fact that he decided to come back initially when many thought he should go. Head coach Jim Harbaugh offered him the No. 1 jersey after he decided to come back, which he was happy to accept. When the Big Ten pulled the plug, though, he jumped in with two feet in preparation for his next step … the NFL. That’s not to say he didn’t have regrets. It was hard to watch his teammates move on without him when the conference decided to move on with a partial season. “I did consider coming back,” Collins said Wednesday. “I [only] opted out because they said they cancelled the season. There were too many uncertainties, and nobody knew the next time we were going to have a season. “Once I opted out, I accepted an advance from my agent. Once they said they were going to have a season again, there wasn’t a way for me to come back. The NCAA wasn’t going to allow me to because of what I accepted. I was too far down the line. I wanted to for sure because I wanted to play my senior year, so why wouldn’t I come back? I planned on coming back; there was just no way to.” RELATED: Wolverine TV: Seven Of Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Several Michigan Spring Football Tidbits



He was never concerned it would serve as a negative for one reason in particular — the Senior Bowl. He had already shown a lot of what he could do in averaging 19.7 and 16.6 yards per reception his last two seasons, hauling in over 1,300 yards in passes. When he had the chance to showcase his abilities in the postseason, he made the most of it. His stock rose substantially after he dominated at times against some of the nation’s top cornerbacks. All the talk of needing to put more highlights on film in 2020 evaporated. “That week, I knew it was time for me to go showcase whatever I had been doing because I had opted out. I knew it was my only opportunity to do everything,” he said.

