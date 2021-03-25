Ben Mason loves football. That's probably an understatement, given the effort the former captain showed as a Michigan fullback over the last four seasons. Mason has a team-first attitude, as evidenced by his willingness to move from linebacker to fullback to defensive tackle and finally back to the offensive side of the ball as an h-back. Now an NFL Draft hopeful, Mason is playing on bringing that same mindset to his future team. "I want [NFL teams] to know that they’re getting a guy who’s going to do everything he can for the organization," Mason said Wednesday, ahead of Michigan's pro day (March 26). "They’re getting a guy who, he’s gonna run down on all the special teams and be a mad man, make a lot of plays, and he’s going to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball. He’s a talented player, and he’s going to do everything he can for the organization, and be a good guy to have for the culture." RELATED: Nico Collins Defends Harbaugh, Considered Returning Last Year After Opting Out RELATED: Ambry Thomas Hearing Great Things About Michigan's New, NFL-Style Defense

Michigan Wolverines football fullback Ben Mason is a two-time recipient of the program's 'Toughest Player' award. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Mason impressed at the Senior Bowl, which has helped his stock heading into the draft. "It was a really good week, just going out and being able to compete with the best," Mason said. "For me, it was really good being able to get out there and show some things I haven’t shown, especially in the passing game. That was really good. And then in the game, be able to go out there and make some good blocks. I was really happy with how the week went, and I thought I got better as the week went on. I was really happy with the week as a whole."

What Mason showed in the senior bowl and throughout his time at Michigan is that he's versatile, with the ability to play multiple positions on offense and in special teams (in addition to his experience as a defender). "That’s something that — as a football player — I really pride myself on, being able to do everything and, whether it’s you ask me to run down on special teams, be on coverage units, return units, in the backfield on offense, in the hip as a tight end or as a true tight end, I’ll really do anything," Mason said. "That’s just what my skill set has developed into, so I think it’ll bode well for me. That just gives you more opportunities, the more you can do. "I’ve watched a lot of tape on different kinds of running backs, whether they’re third-down receiving backs or true fullbacks or even tight ends. So I really watch a little bit of everyone and try to take a little bit from everyone’s game into mine and morph it into my own. I don’t really model any one player as a player, but I try to take a little bit from everyone’s game."