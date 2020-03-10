Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Devin Gil entered his name into the transfer portal this evening, and will be allowed to play immediately next year at a school of his choosing as a fifth-year senior. The move doesn't come as a surprise, seeing as how Gil was buried on the depth chart last year (just 54 defensive snaps all season), and wasn't likely to earn a starting role in 2020.

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Devin Gil was high school teammates with Josh Metellus and Devin Bush. (AP Images)

Gil's four-year career in Ann Arbor was a unique one, with the linebacker coming to Michigan as a three-star prospect out of Pembroke Pines, Fla., in the class of 2016. He redshirted as a freshman in '16 and contributed as a backup in 2017, before starting all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 and racking up 33 tackles, 3.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 1.5 sacks. Gil fell out of the defensive rotation entirely last season, however, only appearing in six games on that side of the ball and playing 15 or fewer snaps in all six. With redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone and redshirt junior Josh Ross returning in 2020 and redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett expected to take over at viper for the departed Khaleke Hudson, playing time likely would have been hard to come by once again for Gil.