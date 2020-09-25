TheWolverine

Live High School Updates Surrounding Several Of U-M's Top Commits & Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Keep it locked here throughout the evening as we provide live updates on several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, including Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Subscribers can follow along with the updates by clicking HERE.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook