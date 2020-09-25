 Keep it locked here for updates on several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits in action.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 18:11:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Live High School Updates Surrounding Several Of U-M's Top Commits & Targets

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keep it locked here throughout the evening as we provide live updates on several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, including Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Subscribers can follow along with the updates by clicking HERE.

RELATED: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

RELATED: Breaking Down U-M's 2020 Schedule

Michigan Wolverines football commit J.J. McCarthy
Michigan Wolverines football commit J.J. McCarthy is rated as the No. 30 overall player in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}