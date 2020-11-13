The Wolverine is on the road to check out 2022 Rivals250 wide receiver and Michigan target Tay'Shawn Trent and Eastpointe (Mich.) High play Detroit King, home of elite 2023 quarterback and Wolverines' target Dante Moore. We're also on site to watch Rivals250 Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and his squad go for another playoff victory against Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven.

On Saturday, we'll be at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High vs. Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson, home of Rivals100 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi. His Titans will go up against several Wolverines' targets, including 2021 Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards.

