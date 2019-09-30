Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Press Conference
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Keep it locked here as we provide updates from Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh's noon press conference of Iowa week.
RELATED: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Patterson was Outstanding
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook