Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Pre-Ohio State Presser
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh discusses Ohio State this afternoon at Schembechler Hall prior to U-M's massive showdown with the Buckeyes.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook