The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 25
Tweets of the day
GOOD Morning! 😃 🖐🤚 pic.twitter.com/KtOoqk5qjm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2019
Shea Patterson's five touchdown passes mark his second consecutive game with four touchdown passes -- a program first.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2019
A look back at all five right here. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DwxFDnNsjQ
Coach Jim Harbaugh has passed Harry Kipke (1929-37) in wins at Michigan, now 7th all-time.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️🧢 (@UMichWD) November 24, 2019
Michigan was 46-42 from 2008-2014, a span of 7 seasons.
Harbaugh is 47-16 in not even 5 full seasons.
MY OH MY DPJ! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ixDJZ2kZl8— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2019
Nice hands, @dpeoplesjones! pic.twitter.com/oLjhlHkRy9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 25, 2019
Who's counting?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 24, 2019
DPJ's counting, like a good teammate. 3⃣@dpeoplesjones | @lbg_nico7 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/9gZfpEWNPT
One of the greatest Ohio State game traditions- walk with SuperFan to the graves of Yost, Ufer & Bo through the cemetery after dark. https://t.co/NCTsbqU70s— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 24, 2019
This was a great game to shoot because you had a lovely variety of some rain, some sunshine, some snow, and a little bit of hail. Now I probably have pneumonia, but worth it. @michigandaily pic.twitter.com/JseegrKxCp— allisonengkvist (@allisonengkvist) November 24, 2019
Since it is HATE WEEK, I thought I would share a pic of a crown that I cemented in my OSU friends mouth. Best part is he didn’t know the M was on there until an hour after the glue had set. pic.twitter.com/MnElHTf00I— Todd Schultz (@asmilefixer) November 25, 2019
November 25, 2019 Bo's Worst Day in 1973 - https://t.co/6asmPeyuJF pic.twitter.com/ifg4gw6Err— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 25, 2019
Indiana victory showed that the WRs are the key to beating the Buckeyes https://t.co/IVCSi0tiws— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) November 25, 2019
Anyone else notice that Shea’s helmet stickers were placed over the top of his helmet stripes? A little hard to tell in the photos, but definitely noticeable during play yesterday. @MVictors @DrSap4UM pic.twitter.com/meOh81fPZ9— just beat ohio state (@SC0TTYBLUE) November 24, 2019
Nico Collins had a great day against Indiana— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) November 24, 2019
6 catches
165 yards
3 TDs
But he also knows, it's time to turn the page and get ready for 'THE GAME' @lbg_nico7 @UMichFootball #InTheTrenches #GoBlue #JustWIN pic.twitter.com/IacVuX7lpl
"He reminds me a little bit of a Klay Thompson."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 24, 2019
- @Brian_Butch, on his B1G MIP Isaiah Livers@isaiah__02 | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/YORlehlRY9
In case you missed Michigan basketball vs Houston Baptist, 111 points vs a weak opponent, Livers & Simpson 18-20 FG, 13 of 14 players scored, outstanding job contesting shots. Next up, Iowa St. in the Bahamas Wed. at 11:00. Tough competition, the return of Franz will help.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) November 24, 2019
ICYMI: the Eckrich Team of the Week for Week 13 is LIVE!https://t.co/x3mahIuBLn pic.twitter.com/4cyixiPb9T— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 25, 2019
Tom Brady is 42 years old.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 24, 2019
N’Keal Harry is 21 years old.
Touchdown @Patriots pic.twitter.com/ixpee03Jzr
Tim Hardaway Jr, today:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 24, 2019
10-18 | 31 points | 4 rebounds | 5 assists | 2 steals pic.twitter.com/O1CfeplM2d
Congrats to one of the truly All-Time Greats! @frankgore You are an inspiration and a gift to the game of Football! pic.twitter.com/wKKGxMtIOf— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) November 25, 2019
Sterling Heights Stevenson 2021 OT/OG Giovanni El-Hadi (Michigan commit) blocked well as Stevenson scored 4 TD's and had near 400 yards of offense.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 24, 2019
El-Hadi is the best OL prospect we have ever scouted.
Here are his DL highlights from semi.@giovanni_hadi63 @SHSTitansfball pic.twitter.com/fPlTk0Z0PR
#GC legend @KrisJenkinsJr1 now @WCACSports champ @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/vzlRHdjc2s— #WeAreGC (@gcfootball) November 25, 2019
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE! WE'RE ON TO THE SWEET 16! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SwV0Bd8wEI— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 24, 2019
Marc Ybarra on Final PK to send Men's Soccer into the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/VoA1SXfRPx— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) November 24, 2019
So many that hung out to get autographs after the dual!— Jaclyn Crummey (@jcrum_18) November 24, 2019
See everyone in 2020! 💪🏻〽️ https://t.co/rSfvykT5Et pic.twitter.com/xQtmOczINj
Wolverines claim five of the last six bouts to surge past in-state rival, 22-12, at Cliff Keen Arena.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 24, 2019
RECAP: https://t.co/7RNJo691n9 pic.twitter.com/VpZ1JMckda
Quote of the day
