The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach Jim Harbaugh has passed Harry Kipke (1929-37) in wins at Michigan, now 7th all-time. Michigan was 46-42 from 2008-2014, a span of 7 seasons. Harbaugh is 47-16 in not even 5 full seasons."
— The Twitter account, Wolverine Devotee, on Sunday afternoon.

Top Headlines

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Snap Counts From Michigan's win Over Indiana

• TheWolverine: SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT: Talking Michigan/Ohio State With Doug Skene

• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Hockey Splits at New Hampshire

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Postgame Podcast With Doug Skene and Chris Balas

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Former Michigan TE Selects Transfer Destination

