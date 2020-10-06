Local 4-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent One Of Michigan's Top Targets In 2022
Class of 2022 Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver and Michigan Wolverines football target Tay’Shawn Trent helped lead his club to a 50-0 thrashing of Grosse Pointe North on Friday night, despite not necessarily lighting up the box score.
At 6-4, 205 (and likely still growing), Trent is already known for his size, but made headlines thanks to the speed he displayed on one play in particular.
Late in the second quarter, Trent took a short two-yard screen pass 76 yards to the house, outrunning nearly the entirety of the Grosse Pointe North defense in the process.
“That play felt good, because I had never really done that before,” he explained after the game. “I only caught deep balls last season. I caught that screen pass, hit the sideline, broke a tackle, stepped on two dudes and then burnt the two safeties on my way to the end zone.”
The reception was actually Trent’s only one of the night, though he was targeted on several other occasions. Two occurred in the end zone, with the first being a rocket pass that went right through his hands and the second a one-handed snag in the corner in which the referees ruled him out of bounds.
Tay’Shawn Trent hauls in this one-handed catch in the end zone, but the refs rule him out of bounds: pic.twitter.com/v4e4SDxvMY— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) October 3, 2020
