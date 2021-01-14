 Michigan Wolverines Football: Mike Hart Is A Home Run Hire
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-14 11:03:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast (Jan. 14): Mike Hart Is A Home Run Hire

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's newest assistant coaches, Mike Hart and Mike Macdonald, before breaking down Michigan basketball's ridiculously good start to the season and win over Wisconsin.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts...

Michigan Wolverines football running back coach is the program's all-time leading rusher.
Michigan Wolverines football running back coach is the program's all-time leading rusher. (AP Images)
