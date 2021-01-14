Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast (Jan. 14): Mike Hart Is A Home Run Hire
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's newest assistant coaches, Mike Hart and Mike Macdonald, before breaking down Michigan basketball's ridiculously good start to the season and win over Wisconsin.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts...
