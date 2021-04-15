TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the impact of the decisions made by Michigan basketball's seniors, including Eli Brooks' announcement that he will return for one more year. They then recap Michigan football's spring practices and introduce a new segment to conclude the show.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes.

RELATED: Matt Weiss: 'Starter' Cade McNamara Has 'More Than Enough To Win With'

RELATED: Michigan Football: Five Things We Learned About The Defense This Spring