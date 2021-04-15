 Michigan Wolverines Podcast: Eli Brooks Returning For Basketball, Spring Football Game Recap
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (April 15)

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the impact of the decisions made by Michigan basketball's seniors, including Eli Brooks' announcement that he will return for one more year. They then recap Michigan football's spring practices and introduce a new segment to conclude the show.

RELATED: Matt Weiss: 'Starter' Cade McNamara Has 'More Than Enough To Win With'

RELATED: Michigan Football: Five Things We Learned About The Defense This Spring

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks is returning for one more year with U-M.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks is returning for one more year with U-M. (AP Images)
