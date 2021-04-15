Michigan concluded its spring practice Saturday with a scrimmage in the Big House, not open to media or anyone but family. We’ve gleaned plenty about Jim Harbaugh’s seventh team following spring ball — here are several things we’ve learned about this squad, this time the defense.

Sophomore safety Daxton Hill is ready to meet his five-star potential.

We saw signs of it last year when Hill was called upon to cover opponents’ top receivers and more than held his own, and with his game-clinching interception at Rutgers, but the third-year defensive back has taken his game to the next level. He was far and away the defensive MVP during spring ball, perhaps No. 1 overall, and was “an absolute freak” in the spring game, sniffing out routes, nearly picking off a pass, breaking up others and outstanding in run support.

RELATED: Five things we learned about the offense

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Portal News, Worthy & More

RELATED: What Resignation Of Matt Dudek Means For Michigan Recruiting