 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Things We Learned About The Defense This Spring
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 10:22:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: Five Things We Learned About The Defense This Spring

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan concluded its spring practice Saturday with a scrimmage in the Big House, not open to media or anyone but family. We’ve gleaned plenty about Jim Harbaugh’s seventh team following spring ball — here are several things we’ve learned about this squad, this time the defense.

Sophomore safety Daxton Hill is ready to meet his five-star potential.

We saw signs of it last year when Hill was called upon to cover opponents’ top receivers and more than held his own, and with his game-clinching interception at Rutgers, but the third-year defensive back has taken his game to the next level. He was far and away the defensive MVP during spring ball, perhaps No. 1 overall, and was “an absolute freak” in the spring game, sniffing out routes, nearly picking off a pass, breaking up others and outstanding in run support.

RELATED: Five things we learned about the offense

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Portal News, Worthy & More

RELATED: What Resignation Of Matt Dudek Means For Michigan Recruiting

Michigan Wolverines football defensive back Daxton Hill should be one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive back Daxton Hill should be one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. (Per Kjeldsen)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

This could well be Hill’s last year in a Michigan uniform if he plays as well as most believe he will. He’s the kind of talent the Wolverines need in order to compete for championships … and they need a lot more like him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}