Matt Weiss hit the ground running after being hired to coach the Michigan football quarterbacks in late February, just one day before the Wolverines' spring practices began. Weiss loved working under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the last 12 years (most recently as running backs coach), but joining head coach Jim Harbaugh, who he worked for at Stanford, in Ann Arbor was too good of an opportunity to pass up. "It was hard to leave a great organization, great team, great head coach, a team that, in my heart, I believe has the chance to win a Super Bowl next year," Weiss explained while appearing on the 'In The Trenches' podcast with host Jon Jansen. But at the same time, it's the University of Michigan, it's Jim Harbaugh. Michigan wins, Jim wins — both things are proven to be true. "I just felt like I had the chance to do something special here. I think any time in life or professionally, it's always good to get outside your comfort zone, challenge yourself, do something different. I'd been in Baltimore a long time, 12 years. It was kind of just an on and off conversation with Jim. And then John, he's definitely understanding of it, he wants Michigan to be great too. He didn't want me to go, but at the same time felt like he could see the opportunity that could be there for me and felt like helping Jim was a good thing too. It all worked out for everybody involved."

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara threw five touchdown passes last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Another thing that drew Weiss to Ann Arbor is the talent that resides in the quarterback room. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara showed flashes last season when he won the starting job at the end of the year. Meanwhile, freshman early enrollee J.J. McCarthy was a highly-touted recruit who is just beginning his college career. "I’ve been really impressed with the talent in the room," Weiss said. "That certainly was a draw to come here." McNamara, who completed 43-of-71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions last season, came out of the spring ahead on the depth chart, while McCarthy continues to learn and is the current backup. Third-stringer and freshman Dan Villari has also received valuable reps, and the Wolverines will add Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman this summer. While McNamara had only had a small sample size — 132 snaps — to prove himself last season, leaving some fans hesitant about what he can do, Weiss is confident in his abilities and stressed as much. "Cade is a guy who — I think for everything that people are going to say to criticize him — is going to end up playing 10 years in the NFL," Weiss said. "You can say he’s not enough of this or enough of that, but at the end of the day, he’s very smart, he makes great decisions, he processes things very fast and his accuracy and arm strength are more than enough to win with. He’s a guy that’s been awesome to work with. He’s extremely valuable to our team. He’s our starter — [I] love the fact that we have him."

