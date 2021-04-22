TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down Michigan Wolverines football's scholarship numbers and take a look at the 2021 schedule, before looking at top transfer targets for the basketball team and what the biggest needs are (hoops talk begins at 21:30).

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes!

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Portal, Much More

RELATED: Complete Breakdown Of Michigan Football's 2021 Scholarship Situation