Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (April 22)
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down Michigan Wolverines football's scholarship numbers and take a look at the 2021 schedule, before looking at top transfer targets for the basketball team and what the biggest needs are (hoops talk begins at 21:30).
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes!
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Portal, Much More
RELATED: Complete Breakdown Of Michigan Football's 2021 Scholarship Situation
---
