 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Michigan Transfer Target Hot Board
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (April 22)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down Michigan Wolverines football's scholarship numbers and take a look at the 2021 schedule, before looking at top transfer targets for the basketball team and what the biggest needs are (hoops talk begins at 21:30).

Coastal Carolina guard DeVante Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season.
Coastal Carolina guard DeVante Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season. (AP Images)
