 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Harbaugh, Transfer Portal, Much More
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Portal, Much More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former U-M offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about the transfer portal and more in this episode.

RELATED: Matt Weiss: 'Starter' Cade McNamara Has 'More Than Enough To Win With'

RELATED: Complete Breakdown Of Michigan Football's 2021 Scholarship Situation

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff continue to navigate the transfer portal. (AP Images)
{{ article.author_name }}