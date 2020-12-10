TheWolverine - Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Dec. 10)

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Dec. 10)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's cancellation against Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh's future, before breaking down the Wolverine basketball team's undefeated 5-0 start heading into Big Ten play.
RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: What’s Next For U-M?
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five Michigan Commits That Are On The Fence About Signing
