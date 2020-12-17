TheWolverine - Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Dec. 17)

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss national signing day and how Michigan pulled off an impressive class, before talking about the end of the football season and the storylines to come. Finally, we wrap up with Michigan basketball talk and college football championship game predictions.

