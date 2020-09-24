Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Sept. 24)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss top headlines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football, before answering mailbag questions from subscribers and making college football picks for this upcoming weekend.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.
RELATED: Ben Herbert Talks 'Embracing' The Offseason, Preparing The Wolverines
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas, Doug Skene On Huge Show
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook