 Michigan Wolverines Football: What Are Realistic Expectations For Michigan In 2020?
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 12:18:56 -0500') }} football

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Sept. 24)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss top headlines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football, before answering mailbag questions from subscribers and making college football picks for this upcoming weekend.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

RELATED: Ben Herbert Talks 'Embracing' The Offseason, Preparing The Wolverines

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas, Doug Skene On Huge Show

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore DB Dax Hill is ready for a big year.
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore DB Dax Hill is ready for a big year. (AP Images)
---

