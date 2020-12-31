The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the top moments of the year for Michigan athletics in 2020, before talking Big Ten basketball, previewing the College Football Playoff and key bowl games.

Listen below or search 'The Wolverine Podcast' wherever you get your podcasts.

