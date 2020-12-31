 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Michigan vs. Maryland Preview, College Football Playoff Predictions
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Year In Review, Hoops Talk, More

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the top moments of the year for Michigan athletics in 2020, before talking Big Ten basketball, previewing the College Football Playoff and key bowl games.

Listen below or search 'The Wolverine Podcast' wherever you get your podcasts.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard has his team off to an undefeated start, while Michigan State's Tom Izzo has his team off to a 0-3 beginning to conference play.
