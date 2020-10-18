On Fox Sports' Saturday morning show, Big Noon Kickoff, analysts Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush broke down Big Ten teams, including the Michigan Wolverines.

Bush said he has questions about the Maize and Blue heading into the season, after a disappointing 9-4 season in 2019 that included losses against Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama. Michigan plays a very tough schedule once again, meaning it will have to win more of those tough games to have an improved mark when this year's nine-game schedule is over with.

"The biggest question mark for me is Michigan," Bush said." Are they going to be better this year? Because when I look at their schedule, it’s a very tough schedule. They start off at Minnesota, they got Penn State at home, they got Wisconsin at home, and at Ohio State. Here’s the issue, you’re only playing eight games. That’s four potential losses right there.

"Jim Harbaugh is also going into the [second to last] year of his contract. That could affect recruiting. My question [about the Big Ten] is, is Michigan going to be better this year?"

The Wolverines are expected to finish second or third in the Big Ten East in year six under head coach Jim Harbaugh, but the wild card is a new quarterback in redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, Leinart said, sharing his optimism that Milton could be the signal caller to put Michigan over the top.

