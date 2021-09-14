McNamara Not Opposed To Run-Heavy Michigan Offense: 'No Reason To Stop It'

If Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara is frustrated with his 2-0 squad running the ball 99 times compared to 32 throws through two games, he's certainly not showing it. Coming off a 343-rushing yard performance in its 31-10 win over Washington, the Michigan offense is averaging 6.9 yards per carry, a mark that ranks fifth in the nation, and 339 yards per contest (fourth nationally). McNamara, who completed 7 of his 15 pass attempts for 44 yards against Washington last week, is much more focused on winning and engineering scoring drives — he's done the latter 19 times on 32 drives dating back to last season (15 touchdowns and four field goals). "When something’s working as well as it was in the last game, there’s no reason to stop it," McNamara said on the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket. "We put a big emphasis on our run game this season, and I think that the offensive line has embraced that. We have two really good backs, and I think getting the ball in their hands — whether that’s in the passing game or the running game — is going to be beneficial to this offense." RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Is 'Old Harbaugh' Back? Can U-M Pass? RELATED: How Michigan's 'Beat Ohio Drill' Has Upped The Wolverines' Physicality

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara (USA TODAY Sports Images)

In limited use, the passing game was a bit of a struggle against Washington, though the Huskies have elite defensive back play, and head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that he simply felt the Wolverines had a better chance of winning by pounding the rock. Once it was clear the Huskies weren't going to stop it, that made the play calling process much easier. Couple that with an offensive line that has growing confidence, and it was a no-brainer to continue traveling the field on the ground. "Some of the players on Washington mentioned that they were going to stop the run, and I think [our offensive line] took that personally and they took us not getting in the end zone on fourth down very personally as well.," McNamara said I think that fueled them the rest of the game, and they were moving people."

