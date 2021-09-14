Michigan Football News & Views: Is 'Old Harbaugh' Back? Can U-M Pass?

Jim Harbaugh has led Michigan Wolverines football to a 2-0 record, and while there are bigger tests to come, there's plenty to like. Harbaugh seems to have gotten his mojo back ... we discuss that and more developments in this week's News & Views segment.

NEWS: Harbaugh went viral for his comments on Michigan's dominant, run-heavy offense that blew Washington away in a 31-10 victory, after which several openly suggested the "old Jim Harbaugh" was back.

HARBAUGH: "I heard a little bit of noise about, 'Why so much running? You've got to throw more,' that kind of thing. There are a lot of ways to travel. Some people choose to travel on the ground; some people by air. George Patton was able to get his job done on the ground; Neil Armstrong through the air.

"Last Saturday night, we chose to grind it out on the ground and were also able to get our mission accomplished. There are a lot of ways to expand — play action. You want your opponent to know and understand there are multiple ways — and they know — to travel."

VIEWS: This is right up there with not eating much chicken because it's a "nervous bird," etc. And it was fun.

There were signs even this summer that Harbaugh seemed to be his 'old self,' more engaged, hands on and — very likely — eager to prove that last year's 2-4, COVID-season record in which some of his top players sat out was a fluke.

He lost weight and is back where he was when he retired from the NFL two decades ago. He seems more energized, more engaged on the sidelines ... frankly, just happier, and the culture seems much better as a result.

