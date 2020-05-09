The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, with five of its 12 pledges currently ranked among the 140 best players nationally. We have provided background info on each of them below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Michigan lands a new commitment.

Michigan Wolverines football commit J.J. McCarthy is rated as the sixth best quarterback in the country.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High three-star outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 2019 Stats: 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one interception Quick Biography: He pledged to Michigan on May 9, after originally planning on a July commitment date. A recent visit to Ann Arbor just before the recruiting dead period set in helped speed up that timeline, however. McLaurin chose the Maize and Blue over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Nebraska, citing U-M's academic and athletic prowess and his relationship with tight ends coach Sherrone Moore as two of the primary reasons why. “They have a top notch education, especially in the major I want to go into [computer science],” McLaurin explained. “It’s almost not competed against. Football wise, they are always a top 25 bowl program. They have the best connections out there right now and know the right people to get you in the right situation after college. “Coach Moore is truly a one-on-one type of person. He’s really genuine about everything. That means a lot because it’s all about honesty in the recruiting game.”

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star wide receiver Markus Allen

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 2019 Stats: 51 receptions for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns Quick Biography: He committed to Michigan on April 28, signifying the first wide receiver pledge in U-M's 2021 class. Allen had originally set a commitment date of May 8, but decided to end his recruitment earlier than expected after forming a solid bond with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis during the recruiting dead period. The three-star pulled the trigger even though he had never been to Ann Arbor, choosing the Maize and Blue over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Plantation (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows

Height: 5-10 Weight: 175 2019 Stats: 37 tackles, six interceptions for a combined 95 yards, 15 passes defended, four blocked punts, one blocked field goal and a 41-yard average on six kick returns, including one he took 95 yards to the house Quick Biography: He committed to Michigan on April 24, despite never having visited Ann Arbor before. Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich and first-year linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary served as McBurrows' primary virtual recruiters in the weeks leading up to his pledge, with the Plantation, Fla., native representing the first cornerback commit in Michigan's 2021 class. McBurrows' offer list is outstanding (despite only being rated as a three-star prospect), with the 5-10, 175-pounder choosing U-M over notable offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Ohio State and Tennessee.

Mansfield (Mass.) High three-star defensive end TJ Guy

Height: 6-4 Weight: 240 2019 Stats: 30 tackles and seven stops behind the line of scrimmage Quick Biography: He pledged to Michigan on April 17, despite never having visited Ann Arbor before. The one-time Boston College commit was offered by U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown in February, and cited his relationship with the 64-year old as a major reason why the Wolverines wound up winning him over. “He likes that I’m big and athletic," Guy said of Brown. "I can rush the passer and come off the edge, but I can also play the five-technique. I might play the three-technique a little bit too. I can really move all over.” Guy started at offensive tackle for Mansfield in 2019 as well, and helped pave the way for over 2,000 rushing yards for the Hornets.

Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson

Height: 6-3 Weight: 295 Quick Biography: He pledged to Michigan on Easter Sunday (April 12) following a successful video chat with head coach Jim Harbaugh the previous Thursday (April 9) that led to Anderson giving the U-M staff his silent pledge. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner and Moore were his primary recruiters (along with Harbaugh), with the trio making it clear the four-star was a priority to them in the aforementioned April 9 discussion, despite the fact U-M already had a center commit in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Greg Crippen. Anderson is rated as the No. 2 center in the nation (behind only Damascus (Md.) High four-star Ryan Linthicum) and the sixth best player from the state of Michigan.

Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School three-star linebacker Casey Phinney

Height: 6-1 Weight: 228 2019 Stats: 97 tackles, to go along with 904 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball Quick Biography: He pledged to Michigan on April 3 over offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Harvard, Massachusetts, Princeton and Yale, despite never having visited Ann Arbor before. Phinney has been named the team MVP each of the last two years at Noble and Greenough School. "He's tough, quick, and does a great job filling running lanes," Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman explained. "Phinney is a high football IQ guy who does a great job reading and reacting to the play. "He isn't a huge interior linebacker but he plays with the strength and toughness of a 6-3 230+ linebacker. Phinney is at his best making plays between the hashes and plugging running lanes."

Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's kicker Tommy Doman

Height: 6-3 Weight: 178 2019 Stats: Connected on nine of his 15 field goals (long of 43 yards), while making 50 of his 52 extra points. Doman also averaged 40.3 yards on 18 punts, dropped five inside the opposing 20-yard line and recorded touchbacks on 60 of his 71 kickoffs. Quick Biography: He committed to Michigan on April 2 over offers from Air Force, Boston College, Colorado State, Navy, Washington State and Western Michigan. Doman grew up wanting to be a Wolverine, and attended each of U-M's specialists camps since he was 13 years old. "Michigan has always been my dream school," he told TheWolverine. "I said if Michigan ever offered me a scholarship, I would commit on the spot."

Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 2019 Stats: 39 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 43 tackles and six picks as an outside linebacker on defense Quick Biography: He joined Michigan's class on April 2, continuing the Wolverines' tremendous recruiting success in Massachusetts and the Northeast region of the country in general. Hansen cited his relationships with Brown and Moore as two of the contributing factors, along with U-M being an ideal fit for tight ends in Gattis' offense. “Academics were so important — even above football,” Hansen told TheWolverine on April 2. “It really doesn’t get much better than The Ross School of Business and the football program they have. I didn’t think I was going to find that anywhere else in the country. It just felt like the best place for me."

New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei two-star defensive end Dominick Giudice

Height: 6-4 Weight: 262 2019 Stats: 24 sacks and 43 tackles for loss Quick Biography: He committed to U-M on March 25 as a bit of an under the radar prospect, despite never having visited Ann Arbor before. “Growing up, Michigan was my dream school,” Giudice told TheWolverine following his pledge. “I imagined playing for them as a kid and have been working toward that goal since I was five. "I always watched them on TV and loved the way they played hard-nosed football. They also have tremendous academics.” Giudice's 24 sacks as a junior in 2019 led the entire state of New Jersey.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen

Height: 6-4 Weight: 270 Quick Biography: He originally committed to Notre Dame on March 27, 2019, but backed off of that pledge just under a year later on March 4, 2020. Crippen then announced his commitment to Michigan on March 25, and is viewed as the Maize and Blue's primary option at center in the 2021 class (though the four-star is listed as a guard by Rivals, while the aforementioned Anderson can also play guard). The 6-4, 270-pounder played his high school freshman season at Milton Academy in Massachusetts but then transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he has spent each of the last two years.

La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 2019 Stats: 2,820 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 60 completion percentage Quick Biography: He committed to U-M on May 11, 2019, after picking up an offer from the Maize and Blue six months earlier in November. At No. 31 overall nationally, McCarthy is the highest rated commit in Michigan's 2021 class and is pegged as the sixth best quarterback in the country. “I had a list of all the things I needed to check off before making my decision," McCarthy told Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt in May. "It’s a literal piece of paper I have at home, and Michigan checked every single one of those boxes.” The 6-2, 195-pounder led his school to consecutive Class 7A state championship games each of the last two years, taking home the title in 2018 but coming up just short this past season.



Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi