Michigan Basketball's 2021-22 Schedule Beginning To Take Shape

There are exactly 120 days — or 17 weeks — until the college basketball season begins on Nov. 9, and while Michigan doesn't have its full schedule yet, the picture is becoming more and more clear, with several updates having been announced in recent days. Michigan's first scheduled game of the year will take place Nov. 16 against Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, before the Wolverines travel to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts Main Event. There, they will take on UNLV Nov. 19 and either Arizona or Wichita State Nov. 21. RELATED: Michigan's DeVante’ Jones Is Ready To Man The Point RELATED: Dug McDaniel Reflects On Michigan Commitment: 'It Just Felt Like Home'

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan is then set to travel to North Carolina Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, before returning to host Kentucky Dec. 4 at Crisler Center. The Wolverines will play two Big Ten games during mid-December, but those matchups and locations are to be announced. Michigan's next scheduled game is against Southern Utah at home, with that announcement having come this week. "They are a premier program that will be ranked in the preseason top-10 and contend for a national title," Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon said in a release.

There are also some games where the opponent is known but the date is not. The Wolverines will travel to play UCF, a return game after last year's contest at Crisler. The Maize and Blue may also head to Oregon for a game that was canceled last season, and it has been reported by The Athletic that they will compete in a road tilt against a Washington D.C.-area team, potentially Prairie View A&M. At the beginning of January, Michigan will reenter Big Ten play for the remaining 18 conference games. Here is a look at dates and non-conference opponents that are known, as well as the location of the Wolverines' Big Ten opponents:

Michigan Basketball Schedule 2021-22