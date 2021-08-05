Michigan Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks Top 15 Nationally
Michigan Wolverines basketball continues to roll on the recruiting trail. After inking the nation's top-ranked 2021 recruiting class, head coach Juwan Howard and Co. have landed two four-stars in 2022, and still have more spots available.
Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star point guard Dug McDaniel got the ball rolling back in June, and now Branson (Mo.) Link Year four-star center Tarris Reed Jr. has joined the fold, making his pledge official Thursday evening.
With the addition of Reed, Michigan's haul moved up to No. 15 in the country, according to Rivals.com. The Wolverines have 958 total points, and are narrowly behind 14th-ranked Iowa State. The programs currently ranked ahead of the Maize and Blue are (in order) Ohio State, UCLA, North Carolina, Duke, Arkansas, UConn, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Xavier, Oregon and the aforementioned Cyclones.
Michigan's star average is, of course, four, since both of its pledges are four-star recruits. Only three teams — Oregon, Duke and UCLA — that are ranked above Michigan have a higher star average than the Wolverines, and all but six of the schools ranked ahead of them hold more commitments.
While having a top-15 class is certainly impressive, Michigan has the chance to move up even further before the cycle is all said and done.
While Reed, who plays for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, is ranked as the No. 90 player in the country, it's expected that he will move up in the next update of the national rankings after a huge summer. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per clash during Nike EYBL and Peach Jam.
McDaniel is ranked as the No. 75 player in the country and could potentially move up in the next update.
Michigan has room for one or two more prospects in the class, and it is strongly expected to add four-star shooting guard Jett Howard — Juwan Howard's son — out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Howard will release his top seven schools on August 13 and is currently enjoying the recruiting process.
The Wolverines have the fourth-ranked class in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State, Illinois and Purdue. Here is a look at the conference's recruiting rankings.
2022 Big Ten Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Note: Not every team holds a commitment for 2022; only 11 teams are currently ranked
1. Ohio State (1)
2. Illinois (8)
3. Purdue (11)
4. Michigan (15)
5. Nebraska (18)
6. Indiana (22)
T-7. Iowa (41)
T-7. Maryland (41)
T-7. Penn State (41)
T-7. Rutgers (41)
11. Minnesota (60)
