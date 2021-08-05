Michigan Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks Top 15 Nationally

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard led his team to the outright Big Ten title in 2020-21. (AP Images)

With the addition of Reed, Michigan's haul moved up to No. 15 in the country, according to Rivals.com. The Wolverines have 958 total points, and are narrowly behind 14th-ranked Iowa State. The programs currently ranked ahead of the Maize and Blue are (in order) Ohio State, UCLA, North Carolina, Duke, Arkansas, UConn, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Xavier, Oregon and the aforementioned Cyclones. Michigan's star average is, of course, four, since both of its pledges are four-star recruits. Only three teams — Oregon, Duke and UCLA — that are ranked above Michigan have a higher star average than the Wolverines, and all but six of the schools ranked ahead of them hold more commitments.

While having a top-15 class is certainly impressive, Michigan has the chance to move up even further before the cycle is all said and done. While Reed, who plays for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, is ranked as the No. 90 player in the country, it's expected that he will move up in the next update of the national rankings after a huge summer. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per clash during Nike EYBL and Peach Jam.

McDaniel is ranked as the No. 75 player in the country and could potentially move up in the next update. Michigan has room for one or two more prospects in the class, and it is strongly expected to add four-star shooting guard Jett Howard — Juwan Howard's son — out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Howard will release his top seven schools on August 13 and is currently enjoying the recruiting process.

The Wolverines have the fourth-ranked class in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State, Illinois and Purdue. Here is a look at the conference's recruiting rankings.

2022 Big Ten Basketball Recruiting Rankings