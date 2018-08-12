Michigan Basketball Video: Impressive Jordan Poole Shooting Drill, More
Michigan's basketball team opened up its practice to the media on Thursday, and here's a quick glimpse at some of what we saw.
One of the highlights occurred when sophomore guard Jordan Poole got hot in a three-point shooting drill, which is the first video below.
RELATAED: Scrimmage Footage
The ensuing videos are various drills the team ran on the day.
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
Various drills
More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Thursday's Practice
• Thursday Practice Observations
• Charles Matthews — 'Need to be a Leader in my own way'
• Video: 5 Players Discuss Beilein's Absence, Spain Trip
• Team is in Good Hands With Saddi Washington
• Colin Castleton Breaks Hand, Won't Play in Spain
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook