{{ timeAgo('2018-08-12 16:05:23 -0500') }}

Michigan Basketball Video: Impressive Jordan Poole Shooting Drill, More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan's basketball team opened up its practice to the media on Thursday, and here's a quick glimpse at some of what we saw.

One of the highlights occurred when sophomore guard Jordan Poole got hot in a three-point shooting drill, which is the first video below.

RELATAED: Scrimmage Footage

The ensuing videos are various drills the team ran on the day.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole

Various drills

More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Thursday's Practice

• Thursday Practice Observations

• Charles Matthews — 'Need to be a Leader in my own way'

• Video: 5 Players Discuss Beilein's Absence, Spain Trip

• Team is in Good Hands With Saddi Washington

• Video: Scrimmage Footage

• Colin Castleton Breaks Hand, Won't Play in Spain

• Video: Interim Coach Saddi Washington on Beilein, More

