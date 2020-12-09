Michigan Basketball vs. Toledo Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More
Michigan Wolverines basketball (4-0) was supposed to be participating in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge tonight by facing N.C. State at Crisler Center. But due to the Wolfpack having COVID concerns, that game was called off. Within 24 hours, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had scheduled a new game with yet another Mid-American Conference opponent (the third U-M will play this year), the Toledo Rockets.
Toledo is 3-2 on the season, with its losses coming to an undefeated Xavier team by three points and by two points to Bradley. The Rockets have taken down Oakland, Cleveland State and most recently Eastern Michigan.
The Rockets are led by four players averaging in double digits, including Marreon Jackson, who is pouring in 16 points per game, all while posting 5.8 assists per contest. His backcourt mate, freshman guard Ryan Rollins, is a budding star, averaging 15 points per game and connecting on nearly 40 percent of his attempts from long range. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can hit pull-up jumpers over smaller defenders.
Senior forward Isaiah Livers is leading Michigan so far, but the scoring can come from anywhere on any given night. Livers averages 16.3 points per game, but he's the only starter putting up over 10 points per night. Two bench players have helped carry the scoring load — senior guard Chaundee Brown (12.8 PPG) and freshman forward Hunter Dickinson (14 PPG). Dickinson will surely become the team's starter down low at some point this year, though he's settling into his bench role quite nicely.
Michigan has shot 96 three-pointers this season but is only connecting on a measly 32.3 percent of those looks and has been hot and cold in the early going. Toledo, on the other hand, is shooting 40.9 percent from long range, which is good enough for 30th in the nation. They also defend the three well, only allowing opponents to drain 24 percent of their attempts from distance.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including predictions, lineup breakdowns, statistics and more.
Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup
#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.0 points and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor.
#55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest ... Is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range.
#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 9.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor ... Struggling from long range, at 1-of-8 for the year.
#2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — The team's leading scorer is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per tilt, while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from long range.
#51 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis is starting games down low but averaging only 12.5 minutes ... Posting 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Key Bench Players
#15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 12.8 points and four rebounds per game off the bench in 21 minutes ... Poured in 18 points and shot 4-of-6 from three against UCF.
#1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — The freshman is playing the most minutes at the center spot (22.5 per game) and is contributing 14 points and 7.5 boards per contest.
#23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages five points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
#5 - Freshman forward Terrance Williams (6-7, 240) — Putting up 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in just over 11 minutes.
Toledo Rockets Projected Lineup
#3 - Senior guard Marreon Jackson (6-1, 200) — The team's leading scorer and one of four averaging in double digits at 16.0 points per contest ... Also adds 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
#5 - Freshman guard Ryan Rollins (6-4, 180) — Posts 15 points, four rebounds and two assists per game ... Is 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from long range.
#11 - Fifth-year senior guard Spencer Littleson (6-4, 200) — Averages 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game ... Shoots 40 percent from long range and 50 percent overall.
#2 - Junior forward Setric Millner Jr. (6-6, 205) — Toledo's leading rebounder is grabbing 8.4 boards per game and pouring in 15.8 points ... Has not attempted a three this season from the four spot.
#35 - Junior forward/center Jonathan Komagum (6-9, 215) — The London native has gotten the start the last three games and is averaging 2.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game
Key Bench Players
#24 - Redshirt sophomore guard Keshaun Saunders (6-5, 190) — Plays 24 minutes per game and serves as the team's sixth man ... Averages seven points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting threes at a 41.2 percent clip.
#4 - Redshirt freshman forward Mattia Acunzo (6-8, 225) — Sees 10.6 minutes of action, and scores 3.6 points while adding 1.8 rebounds per outing.
|Category
|Michigan
|Toledo
|
PPG
|
85.3
|
74.6
|
Opp. PPG
|
69.0
|
65.0
|
FG%
|
51.4
|
40.7
|
Opp. FG%
|
36.1
|
40.1
|
3FG%
|
32.3
|
40.9
|
Opp. 3FG%
|
32.3
|
24.0
|
Turnovers per game
|
13.3
|
11.2
|Category
|Michigan
|Toledo
|
Overall
|
16th
|
102nd
|
Offense
|
8th
|
79th
|
Defense
|
44th
|
145th
|
Tempo
|
175th
|
284th
