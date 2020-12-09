Michigan Wolverines basketball (4-0) was supposed to be participating in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge tonight by facing N.C. State at Crisler Center. But due to the Wolfpack having COVID concerns, that game was called off. Within 24 hours, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had scheduled a new game with yet another Mid-American Conference opponent (the third U-M will play this year), the Toledo Rockets.

Toledo is 3-2 on the season, with its losses coming to an undefeated Xavier team by three points and by two points to Bradley. The Rockets have taken down Oakland, Cleveland State and most recently Eastern Michigan.

The Rockets are led by four players averaging in double digits, including Marreon Jackson, who is pouring in 16 points per game, all while posting 5.8 assists per contest. His backcourt mate, freshman guard Ryan Rollins, is a budding star, averaging 15 points per game and connecting on nearly 40 percent of his attempts from long range. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can hit pull-up jumpers over smaller defenders.

Senior forward Isaiah Livers is leading Michigan so far, but the scoring can come from anywhere on any given night. Livers averages 16.3 points per game, but he's the only starter putting up over 10 points per night. Two bench players have helped carry the scoring load — senior guard Chaundee Brown (12.8 PPG) and freshman forward Hunter Dickinson (14 PPG). Dickinson will surely become the team's starter down low at some point this year, though he's settling into his bench role quite nicely.

Michigan has shot 96 three-pointers this season but is only connecting on a measly 32.3 percent of those looks and has been hot and cold in the early going. Toledo, on the other hand, is shooting 40.9 percent from long range, which is good enough for 30th in the nation. They also defend the three well, only allowing opponents to drain 24 percent of their attempts from distance.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including predictions, lineup breakdowns, statistics and more.