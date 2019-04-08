Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan coaches continue to hit the recruiting trail in search of talent for the future … and potentially as soon as the 2019-20 season. As of now, redshirt junior Charles Matthews is the only sure bet to leave. That brings the Wolverines to the allotted 13 scholarships, but it hasn’t stopped the coaches from looking at grad transfers and other 2019 recruits.We’ve already outlined the 2019 possibilities here:

2019s On Michigan’s Radar: 2019 RECRUITS

Potential European Franz Wagner: WAGNER

So where might the other scholarship come from? There’s been plenty of buzz about sophomore shooting guard Jordan Poole: POOLE BUZZ.

It’s only picked up in recent days.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis is expected to test the NBA waters ...