TheWolverine - Michigan Blasts Purdue, 70-53, In West Lafayette, Stays Atop The Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball notched a 70-53 win on the road at Purdue. The Wolverines improved to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play.

First Half

Michigan got started with a 7-2 run, highlighted by a second-chance three pointer that was nailed by senior guard Eli Brooks at 17:55. Purdue only connected on one of its first five attempts from the field. Senior forward Isaiah Livers hit two free throws with just under 17 to play to make it 9-2, after he was fouled by Boilermakers' junior forward Trevion Williams, who checked out of the game at that point.

Purdue redshirt junior forward Aaron Wheeler hit a layup at 16:15 to make it 9-4, and that was the score at the under-16 media timeout. There were seven offensive rebounds at that point, meaning a lot of shots were missed — Michigan was 3-of-10 and Purdue started 2-of-8.

Michigan fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith nailed a three-pointer at 12:20, with the assist from sophomore wing Franz Wagner, to give the Wolverines a 14-4 edge. Purdue head coach Matt Painter burned a timeout. At that point, Michigan was on a 12-2 run and Purdue hadn't scored in 3:55.

Out of the timeout, the Boilermakers got two quick buckets to trim it to 14-8.

While the score was 16-10 at 9:19, Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson committed a moving screen, his second foul of the night, and headed to the bench. The next possession, Purdue freshman big man Zach Edey had a dunk to make it 16-12. Purdue had made four of its last five shots from the field at that point.

A Livers three with just under eight minutes to play gave the Wolverines a 21-14 lead, and that was the score at the under-eight media timeout. Livers led all scorers with seven points, and Michigan was 3-of-7 from long range.

Two straight buckets from Brooks with over six minutes to go until the half gave the Wolverines a 25-14 lead.

Michigan junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. scored a bucket in the paint at 4:06. Michigan had a 27-15 edge at that point. Purdue hadn't made a field goal since the nine-minute mark, and the Boilermakers were shooting just 26 percent from the field (6-of-23).

Livers hit a three at the 38-second mark to give Michigan a 34-21 advantage, and that was the score at the half. His 12 points led all scorers. Williams led the way for Purdue with five points, but those came on 2-of-7 shooting.

Michigan shot 41 percent overall and 36 percent from long range in the first half, while Purdue was 0-of-6 from three and connected on just 32 percent of its looks from the field.