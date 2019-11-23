Michigan Blows Out Indiana On The Road, 39-14
The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out Indiana in Bloomington today, 39-14.
The Maize and Blue advanced their record to 9-2, and will next host Ohio State next Saturday in Ann Arbor.
First Half
Michigan's defense got off to a rough start today, with Indiana driving 75 yards in 11 plays on its opening possession of the game.
Sophomore running back Stevie Scott capped the series off with a one-yard touchdown run at 10:07 of the first quarter, putting IU up 7-0.
U-M's offense responded perfectly, however, with an eight-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell at 5:45, knotting the game up at 7-7.
The TD was the first of the season for Bell.
Freshman safety Daxton Hill — who started in place of injured junior safety Brad Hawkins — recorded his first career interception on IU's ensuing possession when he picked off redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey at the Michigan 31-yard line.
The Wolverines' offense proceeded to go three-and-out though.
Indiana took the lead back to start the second quarter, with Ramsey sneaking it in from a yard out to put his team up 14-7.
The Maize and Blue's offense continued its roll with Patterson finding junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone for an 11-yard score to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:01 left in the half.
Michigan grabbed its first lead of the day when Patterson hit junior receiver Nico Collins for a TD on a beautifully-thrown 24-yard pass at 8:01 of the quarter, putting U-M up 21-14.
IU kept the ball on the ground to close out the half, and the Wolverines took their 21-14 lead into the locker rooms.
Second Half
The Maize and Blue dominated the third quarter, with redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin converting a 27-yard field goal to put U-M up 24-14 on its first drive of the frame.
Michigan gained some major separation when Patterson hit Collins on a long 76-yard touchdown pass at 5:10 of the stanza, extending the Maize and Blue's lead to 32-14.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to go for two, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey easily running it in.
Two straight punts ensued (one by each team), before senior linebacker Josh Uche sacked Ramsey and forced a fumble, recovering it at the Indiana 19-yard line.
U-M went for the kill shot, with Patterson hitting Collins for a 19-yard touchdown at 1:39 of the quarter, extending the margin to 39-14.
The scoring toss was Patterson's fifth of the game.
The Hoosiers advanced all the way to the Wolverine five-yard line on their first possession of the fourth quarter, but Michigan stopped them on fourth down.
The Maize and Blue looked like they were going to put up more points on their final series of the game, but Patterson was picked off by sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden and returned it the IU 17-yard line with 8:07 remaining.
Indiana strung together a 13-play, 48-yard drive to run out the clock and ended the game.
Patterson finished with 366 yards after throwing for 384 last week, and Collins led the way through the air with 165 yards and three scores.
