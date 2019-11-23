The Maize and Blue advanced their record to 9-2, and will next host Ohio State next Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Michigan's defense got off to a rough start today, with Indiana driving 75 yards in 11 plays on its opening possession of the game.

Sophomore running back Stevie Scott capped the series off with a one-yard touchdown run at 10:07 of the first quarter, putting IU up 7-0.

U-M's offense responded perfectly, however, with an eight-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell at 5:45, knotting the game up at 7-7.

The TD was the first of the season for Bell.

Freshman safety Daxton Hill — who started in place of injured junior safety Brad Hawkins — recorded his first career interception on IU's ensuing possession when he picked off redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey at the Michigan 31-yard line.

The Wolverines' offense proceeded to go three-and-out though.

Indiana took the lead back to start the second quarter, with Ramsey sneaking it in from a yard out to put his team up 14-7.

The Maize and Blue's offense continued its roll with Patterson finding junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone for an 11-yard score to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:01 left in the half.

Michigan grabbed its first lead of the day when Patterson hit junior receiver Nico Collins for a TD on a beautifully-thrown 24-yard pass at 8:01 of the quarter, putting U-M up 21-14.

IU kept the ball on the ground to close out the half, and the Wolverines took their 21-14 lead into the locker rooms.