Michigan Destroys Presbyterian, 86-44, To Improve To 9-3
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team destroyed Presbyterian, 86-44, today at Crisler Center in a laugher.
Here's how the entire contest unfolded:
First Half
Freshman guard Franz Wagner got the action started for the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team today with a triple at the 18:41 mark, putting U-M up 3-0 right off the bat.
A little jump hook from senior center Jon Teske made it 5-0 at 17:51, and the lead was increased to 9-2 when senior guard Zavier Simpson whipped a beautiful pass to sophomore guard Adrien Nunez under the basket for an easy layup at 16:10.
Teske converted a turnaround layup at the 13:15 mark to make it 12-4, and the Wolverines were shooting a hot 50 percent (four-for-eight) at that point.
Nunez nailed a triple to make it 15-4 at 12:18, and junior guard Eli Brooks then recorded a steal on the other end and threw down an easy dunk to make it 17-4, forcing Presbyterian to call a timeout.
Two free throws from redshirt junior center Austin Davis stretched the margin to 19-5, and then sophomore guard David DeJulius brought the house down with an exciting sequence.
He first connected on a three at 8:26 to make it 22-7, and then hit another one on Michigan's next possession to extend the lead to 25-9.
Brooks joined the party with a three of his own with 5:42 to go in the half to stretch the lead to 31-9, and the Maize and Blue were shooting 5-of-10 from deep at that point.
U-M's lead sat at 33-11 at the under-four timeout, and two free throws from freshman guard Cole Bajema extended it to 38-13 with just 1:14 remaining in the half.
The Wolverines took a 38-15 edge into the break, and shot 48 percent for the first 20 minutes while holding Presbyterian to just 24 percent.
Teske was the club's leading scorer with 11 points.
Second Half
Sophomore center Colin Castleton got the second half started with two free throws to increase Michigan's lead to 40-15, before Brooks took matters into his own hands.
The junior guard hit a triple at 19:03 to make the score 43-18, and then hit another one at 17:45 to balloon the margin to 48-18, forcing Presbyterian to call a timeout.
Brooks had 14 points at that juncture and was the game's leading scorer. He added his 15th and 16th points on a layup in transition to make the score 53-19, before Simpson drained a three with 13:37 remaining to extend U-M's advantage to 60-25.
The three-parade continued when DeJulius connected on one from the corner with 12:40 to go, making the score 63-25. Michigan was shooting seven-of-15 from three at that point.
Davis threw down a two-handed slam at the 9:40 mark to increase U-M's lead to 68-31, and the game had turned into a laugher by that point.
DeJulius' hot shooting from deep continued when he drilled his fourth three of the afternoon to put U-M up 73-33 with 7:55 to go.
Freshman guard Cole Bajema showed off some fancy footwork when he drained a stepback two with a foot on the three-point line with 5:32 left, giving Michigan a 79-37 advantage.
Bajema's stellar shooting continued when he knocked down a triple with only 2:02 remaining to put U-M up 82-42.
Michigan shot 53 percent for the game, and Brooks finished as the team's leading scorer with 16 points.
