Freshman guard Franz Wagner got the action started for the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team today with a triple at the 18:41 mark, putting U-M up 3-0 right off the bat.

A little jump hook from senior center Jon Teske made it 5-0 at 17:51, and the lead was increased to 9-2 when senior guard Zavier Simpson whipped a beautiful pass to sophomore guard Adrien Nunez under the basket for an easy layup at 16:10.

Teske converted a turnaround layup at the 13:15 mark to make it 12-4, and the Wolverines were shooting a hot 50 percent (four-for-eight) at that point.

Nunez nailed a triple to make it 15-4 at 12:18, and junior guard Eli Brooks then recorded a steal on the other end and threw down an easy dunk to make it 17-4, forcing Presbyterian to call a timeout.

Two free throws from redshirt junior center Austin Davis stretched the margin to 19-5, and then sophomore guard David DeJulius brought the house down with an exciting sequence.

He first connected on a three at 8:26 to make it 22-7, and then hit another one on Michigan's next possession to extend the lead to 25-9.

Brooks joined the party with a three of his own with 5:42 to go in the half to stretch the lead to 31-9, and the Maize and Blue were shooting 5-of-10 from deep at that point.

U-M's lead sat at 33-11 at the under-four timeout, and two free throws from freshman guard Cole Bajema extended it to 38-13 with just 1:14 remaining in the half.

The Wolverines took a 38-15 edge into the break, and shot 48 percent for the first 20 minutes while holding Presbyterian to just 24 percent.

Teske was the club's leading scorer with 11 points.