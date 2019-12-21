News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Presbyterian @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 12:00 PM

Channel: Big Ten Network

“He’s just so polished … probably one of the more polished prospects from 10 feet and in that we’ve seen — so proven. He’s done it at the highest level since he was practically a freshman in High School at DeMatha Catholic, playing EYBL (Nike Elite Youth Basketball League) as a freshman. He knows how to score in the halfcourt, can score, rebound, alter shots, pass, play in various schemes. There are a whole lot of things you can definitely take from what he does on the floor.”
— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Corey Evans, discussing new Michigan four-star center commit Hunter Dickinson

Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Hunter Dickinson Commits to Michigan

Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Analyst: Dickinson 'Very Polished, Proven'

Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Josh Uche Could Have Received a Medical Redshirt and Returned Next Season

Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard Previews Presbyterian, Says Johns is out for Tomorrow's Game

Steve Wiseman, The News and Observer: Duke Football Picks up Grad Transfer Safety From Michigan

