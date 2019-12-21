“He’s just so polished … probably one of the more polished prospects from 10 feet and in that we’ve seen — so proven. He’s done it at the highest level since he was practically a freshman in High School at DeMatha Catholic, playing EYBL (Nike Elite Youth Basketball League) as a freshman. He knows how to score in the halfcourt, can score, rebound, alter shots, pass, play in various schemes. There are a whole lot of things you can definitely take from what he does on the floor.”

— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Corey Evans, discussing new Michigan four-star center commit Hunter Dickinson