The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 21
Michigan on TV
What: Presbyterian @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 12:00 PM
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
2020 Top-40 Prospect Hunter Dickinson is headed to Michigan. @H_Dickinson24 pic.twitter.com/w32jEZ9XBO— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) December 20, 2019
2020 4🌟 Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) is committed to Michigan!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 20, 2019
Commitment ➡️ https://t.co/EdI28QBWVw
Analyst: Dickinson 'Very Polished, Proven ➡️ https://t.co/XEDToIMhgw
Sign up to The Wolverine and get 25% off + a FREE $75 Nike Gift Card ➡️ https://t.co/2wOJjD0Xrc pic.twitter.com/loKlZhzCHm
Top-40 center Hunter Dickinson just committed to Michigan, he tells @Rivals https://t.co/ylxhr6w5w3 pic.twitter.com/DVWAMfzIW5— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) December 20, 2019
Happy Holidays! 👱♂️👴 pic.twitter.com/Ay6vRbiLoJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 21, 2019
Michigan has landed 7’2 Hunter Dickinson! One of the best centers in the country 〽️ @H_Dickinson24 pic.twitter.com/8PaL0allru— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 20, 2019
7'2 Center Hunter Dickinson has committed to Michigan! 〽️ @H_Dickinson24 pic.twitter.com/WPSMwBfXtD— SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 20, 2019
Congrats @DeMathaCatholic Hunter Dickinson on your Michigan commitment @hunter.dickinson1 - - https://t.co/ghK4rmRyeB pic.twitter.com/17OLdRlmZI— David Dickerson (@HoopKidz) December 20, 2019
Congratulations to my guy hunter.dickinson1 on his commitment today! It has been truly a blessing being able to work with you over the last four years! We have a lot more to accomplish together on this journey and… https://t.co/L8sWi40ADf— Tobe Stephens (@ETChampions) December 20, 2019
Juwan Howard says that #Michigan sophomore forward Brandon Johns won't be able to play tomorrow against Presbyterian because he is dealing with an illness.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 20, 2019
THIS RIGHT HERE💛💙 pic.twitter.com/sxQfoMt5Em— Tara McGregor (@TaraMcGregor) December 21, 2019
Coach Patterson has a nice ring to it! — Great conversation with team MVP Shea Patterson this week on the Podcast! @PodcastOne @PC1Sportsnet— The Harbaughs' Podcast (@AEDPodcast) December 20, 2019
Episode link: https://t.co/u8yoOiSApA pic.twitter.com/JnDocbdYeG
That was fast. pic.twitter.com/lCuSdu79Ol— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) December 20, 2019
December 21, 2019 – Happy Birthday Anniversary Quentin Sickels - https://t.co/5ayz0x0mFT pic.twitter.com/HximatzFW9— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 21, 2019
Extremely proud of these two young men. They have put a ton of work in to get to this point. We are happy to be a part of their journey. We look forward to watching their college careers and continue to help them reach their goals. pic.twitter.com/EBJ1Ml6Mcr— Sean Smith (@SPSmith11) December 20, 2019
Closing the book on another semester at Michigan. See you in 2020, @UMichStudents. pic.twitter.com/xCQKwA8W9q— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 20, 2019
Does your sense of purpose affect your health? Researchers from @UMichSPH explore the connection between defining your sense of purpose and the way it affects your health. Read more via: @usnews https://t.co/dNmW550ecF pic.twitter.com/0LVpH58lzs— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 20, 2019
I stayed down, stayed on my grind... & I'm still here. #Committed 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/b8CKHvCqdi— j.woods (@jmarickwoods) December 20, 2019
The 🔵😈🏈 family keeps getting stronger 💪— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 20, 2019
Excited to welcome grad transfer @jmarickwoods to the squad 🙌
📰 | https://t.co/CrfpMMLEZJ#GoDuke pic.twitter.com/BFfkwNwONr
U-M has over 400 alumni teaching music education in classrooms across the state, encouraging students to pursue their love of music and understand the value of hard work, dedication, & high standards that come along with performing. #UMichImpact #UMichArts https://t.co/S2meputq0V pic.twitter.com/WBNO3glz1f— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 20, 2019
On the latest episode of Michigan Minds, a U-M psychology doctoral candidate discusses the positive impact that religious involvement can have on mental and cognitive health in older adults. #UMichImpact https://t.co/OLJPCVnr5C pic.twitter.com/kTX8VIhC0L— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 21, 2019
Engage with the #Detroit Community, while participating in #SocialJustice projects and conducting #research that has #local impact. This research opportunity is for Interested undergraduates for Summer 2020. Apply Today https://t.co/HpBA7V6MO3 #Michigan #GoBlue #nonprofit pic.twitter.com/g01sQL64mV— UROP UMICH (@UROPumich) December 20, 2019
Top Headlines
Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Hunter Dickinson Commits to Michigan
Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Analyst: Dickinson 'Very Polished, Proven'
Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Josh Uche Could Have Received a Medical Redshirt and Returned Next Season
Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard Previews Presbyterian, Says Johns is out for Tomorrow's Game
Steve Wiseman, The News and Observer: Duke Football Picks up Grad Transfer Safety From Michigan
